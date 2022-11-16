And Just Like That season 2 premiere date: ‘Joy’ ahead?

If you are like us, then of course you must be starting to wonder about And Just Like That season 2 at HBO Max. How could you not? The first season premiered in December 2021 and so far, very little has been said about when the show is coming back. There’s been a generic tease suggesting that it could be next summer, but nothing official as of yet.

So while filming continues in New York City, we’re of course eager to get just about every little tease we possibly can. Season 2 will inevitably be different from what we saw the first time around. Carrie will have had more time to process her life following Big’s death, and of course we’ll see Miranda come further to terms with some of the decisions she made at the end of season 1. (Pretty much every human alive has an opinion about her relationship with Che.)

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, Sarah Aubrey, head of originals for HBO Max, had the following to say about what you can see from here:

“What you’re seeing this season is all of these characters embracing life. It’s a very joyful season and I think, in some ways, it feels like iconic ‘Sex and the City’ episodes. Most of all, for Carrie, in particular, in the way her character has always been up for the next adventure or the next love, the next friendship in the city, and you really feel that this season. We’re so excited. I went to the table, I’ve seen the clothes. So I’m voracious, just like everyone.”

We certainly think that there’s going to be an appetite for something fun in season 2, largely because a lot of the original HBO show was all about escapism. It offered this great chance to spend time outside of your world, even when there was drama here and there.

Hopefully, some more specifics about And Just Like That season 2 are going to surface when we get around to early next year.

