When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date talk, filming wraps

It feels like there is a good bit to celebrate today when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 10. We know that it will be coming on the air next year, and filming is now wrapping up for the year!

In a new post on Instagram this week, Pascale Hutton (who plays Rosemary on the Hallmark Channel series) made it abundantly clear that she is done with production for the year. We should note that not every single cast member wraps up work at the same exact time, but they tend to be done fairly close to one another. This is a major milestone that of course represents many months of hard work.

Is there still some work to be done beyond this week? Absolutely, but it is done in a different capacity. What you will be seeing moving forward is the post-production crew working to edit and properly score these episodes. There is a chance that the cast comes in to record dialogue through a process known as ADR work, and all of this should happen over the next couple of months give or take.

Based on what we saw earlier this year with season 9, the easy assumption to make right now is that When Calls the Heart season 10 is going to be coming out at some point in either the late winter or early spring. Given that this is one of the aforementioned network’s most-popular shows, we already have a good bit of confidence that they are going to do whatever they can in order to better promote it. That includes, of course, making sure that there is a trailer of some sort out there by early next year.

As for whether season 10 is the final one, that remains to be seen — but of course, we remain hopeful.

