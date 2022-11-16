The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date hopes as filming wraps

For everyone excited to see The Gilded Age season 2 premiere on HBO at some point in 2023, we are inching closer to a date!

How do we know? Well, earlier this month filming wrapped on the latest batch of episodes, and we now are in a spot where everything shifts to editing and all of the other super-important stuff behind the scenes.

The good news with a show like this is that it’s not House of the Dragon, meaning that episodes can be put together without several months of special effects thrown in there. We recognize that there is still quite a bit of work to do, but a premiere date in the late winter or spring does not feel altogether impossible. It may just come down to when the network has some available time in their Monday schedule. Right now, the plan appears to be for them to air His Dark Materials starting in December; once that is open, theoretically the door could be open. Some of that may end up depending, though, on if Perry Mason ends up moving to that Monday spot. We wonder about that most because HBO has already set up a drama late for the winter / spring with The Last of Us and Succession on Sunday nights.

No matter when The Gilded Age season 2 premieres, at least you can kick back and know that there is more good stuff coming up down the road and there aren’t any filming delays you have to worry about. Let’s just hope that the next chapter is as layered and fascinating as what we got with the first season a little bit earlier on this year.

