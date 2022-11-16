Succession season 4 premiere date: Its place in HBO lineup

While we may not know everything at the moment when it comes to a Succession season 4 premiere date at HBO, there are a few things that can be assumed, especially with the information we have.

Take, for starters, where exactly the Brian Cox show is actually going to stand within the network’s competitive lineup.

If you’ve seen some of the announcements over the past few weeks, then you probably know already that new episodes are currently set to debut in the spring. Meanwhile, you’ve also heard that the series will be eligible for the 2023 Emmys, which makes it all the clearer that it will be out before June 1. This means we’ve got a period of a few months: March, April, and May. Meanwhile, we know that The Last of Us, another high-profile show set to air on the network starting in January, will most likely not be done until mid-March at the earliest. It is unlikely that we will see this show and Succession on at the same time.

So where are we getting with all of this? It’s really a matter of deduction. Just by looking at the lineup of HBO and some prior statements, it feels inevitable that season 4 will premiere within a couple of weeks after The Last of Us ending. The network won’t leave a lot of dead air right in the middle of the spring, and there isn’t a chance for them to put another show on in between the video-game adaptation and Succession. If that happened, the latter would miss the Emmy cut-off date.

In the end, consider all of this more reason for confidence that we’re getting new episodes either in late March or April. There’s a LOT to be excited about here!

