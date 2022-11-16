Limitless with Chris Hemsworth season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

After the season 1 premiere today at Disney+, can you anticipate a Limitless with Chris Hemsworth season 2 down the road?

Before we even dive too much into the future here, it does feel worthwhile to focus on the present for a moment. There’s a chance you may not have heard that much about this National Geographic production as of yet, despite it being on a top-tier streaming service and it featuring a big-name star from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yet, we do tend to think that Disney has high hopes that Limitless can reach people all over the world, especially since there’s a fascinating premise at the center of it that hasn’t been done before.

Want to learn more? If you’re curious in watching the show, check out the official logline:

New scientific research is shattering conventional wisdom about the human body and offering fascinating insights into how we can all unlock our body’s superpowers to fight illness, perform better and even reverse the aging process. This science is put to the test by Hemsworth, who, despite being in peak superhero condition, is on a personal mission to learn how to extend our health, strength and intellect further into our later years. Undergoing a series of epic trials and extraordinary challenges in order to understand the limits of the human body, he’ll learn firsthand how we can live better for longer by discovering ways to regenerate damage, maximize strength, build resilience, supercharge memory and confront mortality. Entertaining, immersive and life-changing, “Limitless” will rewrite the rulebook on living better for longer.

Is this going to be all we see of the show?

We’ve yet to hear anything at present to suggest that this series could be coming back for more, but it also feels like there’s at least a reasonably good chance of it. We’d say to consider the future here under the following terms: There will always be advancements in the medical field and with that, more things for Hemsworth and the producers to take on down the road.

Do you want to see a Limitless with Chris Hemsworth season 2 down the road on Disney+?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional insight on the show and the future. (Photo: Disney+.)

