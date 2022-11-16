The Goldbergs season 10 episode 9 return date at ABC

Following what you see tonight on ABC, it makes some sense to want to know more about The Goldbergs season 10 episode 9. Take, for starters, when the comedy is actually coming back.

So what can we say here first and foremost? Well, that’s pretty simple: There is no new episode coming on the air next week. As for the reason behind that, it is tied rather simply to it being Thanksgiving week. ABC is scrapping their normal Wednesday schedule across the board, and the plan is for The Goldbergs and plenty of their other shows to come back on Wednesday, November 30. Obviously, any sort of hiatus stinks, but at least this isn’t a particularly enormous one.

As a means to better tide you over, let’s also go ahead and share the full The Goldbergs season 10 episode 9 synopsis — it does a pretty good job of setting the stage:

“Million Dollar Reward” – Adam forgoes his weekly Mama-Schmoo dinner date to hang out with his new colleagues, including a new special lady. Beverly, worried sick that Adam is running in too fast a crowd, pulls out the ultimate stop to end it all. Meanwhile, Barry faces the harsh reality that medical school is tougher than anticipated on an all-new episode of “The Goldbergs,” WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Is there a Christmas episode coming next month?

Based on the information that we’ve seen, it does appear as though that is the case. There is an installment coming on December 7 titled “Worst Grinch Ever” and while there may not be a lot more insight out there about it right now, there also doesn’t need to be. There will be plenty of time to promote that down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Goldbergs right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Goldbergs season 10 episode 9 on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates related to the show. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







