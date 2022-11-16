Kung Fu season 3 episode 8 return date: A look at ‘Betrayal’

Want to know the Kung Fu season 3 episode 8 return date after what you see tonight? Of course, you probably know already that there’s more in the way of good stuff coming. The challenge is having to wait a little while longer to see it.

Without further ado, let’s start things off here by getting the bad news out of the way: The martial-arts drama will be off the air next week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. In this new, Nexstar Media Group era of The CW, and it is more important than ever that a show hold on to its viewers wherever they can. Kung Fu can’t run the risk of losing any viewers at all, so it’s hard to be altogether upset at this decision. This show will return with more on Wednesday, November 30.

Want to learn a few more details about what’s coming? Then read the full season 3 episode 8 synopsis below:

BO’S PAST – Following an incident involving her parents, Nicky (Olivia Liang) stumbles upon a devastating secret. Elsewhere, Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) gets creative at the restaurant, and Bo (guest star Ben Levin) faces demons from his past. Dean Lim directed the episode written by Michael Deigh (#308). Original airdate 11/30/2022. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Remember…

There is still one sure-fire way to make sure that Kung Fu even has a chance of coming back for another season, and that is watching it live. Even if the folks at The CW decide they don’t want to pick it up, there is hope that it could find another home elsewhere. This is one of the reasons why it’s always worth fighting for a show, even at a time when there is so much uncertainty swirling around it.

