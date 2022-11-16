Big Sky season 3 episode 9 return date for Jensen Ackles, cast

After what you see tonight on ABC, it 100% makes sense to want to know the Big Sky season 3 episode 9 return date. There is so much of the story still to be told! There are a ton of question marks, and of course we’re right at that point in the season where things are really starting to heat up insofar as tension goes.

Unfortunately, this is also where we have to come in with the bad news that unfortunately, you’ll be waiting for a good while longer to see what is next. There is no new episode on November 23 due to the Thanksgiving holiday, which really shouldn’t be that much of a surprise. Thanks in part to the way in which broadcast networks measure ratings, it would be an enormous mistake to broadcast a 10:00 p.m. show the night before Turkey Day.

Luckily, you want have to wait too long to see Kylie Bunbury, Katheryn Winnick, Jensen Ackles, and the rest of the cast after the fact. The plan right now is for Big Sky to return on Wednesday, November 30 with an episode titled “Where There’s Smoke There’s Fire.” There could be one more episode after that in early December but at that point, we could be at the end of this part of the season. We’re anticipating a holiday hiatus and then after that, we’ll be able to dive back into this world again in the new year.

Rest assured, the final episodes of season 3 will probably be the most thrilling. There are mysteries to be solved and, of course, there’s a chance that a character or two could die by the very end. Remember that the writers absolutely will want to do something crazy to set the stage for season 4; why in the world wouldn’t they?

