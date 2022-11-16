Interview with the Vampire season 2 premiere date, episode talk

There are a couple of things to discuss here when it comes to Interview with the Vampire season 2, and of course it feels right to start with the following: When we could actually see the next chapter of the show play out.

In a way, it’s fascinating that days removed from the finale, there is so much talk about what’s coming up — especially after that Armand reveal, which is actually more seismic in some ways than what we saw with Lestat still being alive. Yet, amidst all of this, everyone is keeping fairly quiet about when the series is actually coming back! According to a report from Esquire, we are actually going to see eight episodes coming up for season 2, a slight increase from season 1.

One of the things that we’ve learned from AMC in particular over the years is that when possible, they do like to have a new season of their shows every year. We tend to think that in general, it is a part of what helped The Walking Dead become so successful. Given the early renewal for Interview with the Vampire season 2, there is more reason than ever to think that a 2023 release is possible. They don’t have to rush it since they have another Anne Rice adaptation in Mayfair Witches scheduled for January. It is pretty clear already that they are looking to build a gigantic universe based in part on the late, great author’s work, and it is hard to really blame them for it. With The Walking Dead proper ending, they recognize that they have to expand outwards and create some more fascinating, successful shows.

We’ll see what the future holds for Louis, Lestat, and Claudia, but it’s easy to be excited about this vampire world after what we saw in the season 1 finale.

