Bachelor in Paradise 8 finale spoilers: Who’s getting engaged?

Given that next week marks the two-part Bachelor in Paradise 8 finale event, this feels like the best time to pose the question: Who is getting engaged? Are we getting more news on that subject in the near future?

Of course, it goes without saying that there would be proposals at the end of this show, given that we’ve seen those on a number of occasions over the years. Paradise also has a higher rate of success than either The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, but it also has more potential couples and in general, we tend to think people get more alone time through this experience, even if filming only lasts a short period of time.

While the promo for the finale last night did not spoil any of the soon-to-be engaged couples, there was a suggestion that there would be at least two proposals at the end of the season. One of them feels incredibly obvious in Brandon and Serene. After all, these two have been locked up from the very first day in Paradise, and it feels like every single person on the beach knows that they are going to leave the show engaged and happy.

Otherwise, there’s room for a little bit of debate. Aaron and Genevieve seem way too messy, there are questions around Victoria and Johnny, and we’re not sure Michael would propose to Danielle given his circumstances and being a single dad. A lot of the other couples are either too new or not altogether serious as of yet. Some could work out still in the long run, but other than Brandon and Serene, we can’t say we have that much faith in a lot of these people. How could we, given the messy nature of this season and some of the breakups we’ve already had a chance to see?

Who do you think is going to get engaged at the end of Bachelor in Paradise 8?

