Magnum PI season 5: The latest Perdita Weeks tease!

As we prepare ourselves for the eventual premiere of Magnum PI season 5 next year, there is absolutely a good bit to be excited about. We know already that the cast and crew are months deep into production, and we’ve seen some fun little teases along the way. We know, for example, that Jin will be back, and we’re also going to be seeing some fun stuff for Magnum and Higgins as they go undercover as lifeguards.

So what else could be coming up? Well, there’s at least a reasonable chance that we could see a story that requires an actor or two to be on horseback. How else do you explain Perdita Weeks’ latest Instagram post on Stephen Hill on horseback? It’s possible that Perdita herself is on a horse, but it’s hard to 100% tell when she’s the photographer.

From our vantage point right now, this is one of those teases that is all about the idea of what a story could be. When you are a semi-procedural entering its fifth season, one of the big challenges is just trying to find a way to do something that you haven’t quite done before. This is not the easiest feat in the world to pull off and sometimes, you really do have to get a little bit creative. Luckily, we do think that this exactly what the folks at Magnum PI are currently trying to do. Any story that puts Higgins or some other characters out of their element is one that we’re 100% going to get behind. This show should relish new challenges and ways to entice viewers’ imagination.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what becomes of this tease, if anything. We’re just happy that we have a super-specific date to look forward to: Sunday, February 19. Isn’t it nice to not have to speculate anymore?

