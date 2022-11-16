The Conners season 5 episode 9 return date: The new house

Want to learn the The Conners season 5 episode 9 return date over at ABC, or more insight on what could be coming up next? Rest assured, we’ve got more insight on both of these things within!

First and foremost, we’ll get the bad news out of the way: Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, there is no installment coming on ABC in just one week’s time. Instead, we’ll be waiting until Wednesday, March 30 to see “Crumbs and Couch Surfers” play out. Will it be worth the wait? We tend to think so, especially since we’re going to see a pretty important moment in the lives of Darlene, Ben, Becky, and Beverly Rose.

Want to know a few more details? Then check out the The Conners season 5 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Crumbs and Couch Surfers” – Darlene, Ben, Becky and Beverly Rose move into the new house, where Darlene implements a new set of rules. Meanwhile, Harris welcomes a guest at Dan and Louise’s on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

By the end of this episode, we tend to think we’ll know more about how some of these characters are settling into their environment — and also what sort of struggles lie ahead for them. This is the sort of show where there’s always some sort of unwelcome surprise! Very few shows have figured out a way to highlight struggle and/or use it as a device for comedy. It’s almost an art form within the world of this show, no?

For those wondering, this will not be the last episode of the series in 2022; there is a holiday-specific story coming in early December.

Related – Check out some more news on The Conners right now, including other insight on the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Conners season 5 episode 9 over at ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are some other updates on the way that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







