Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC alongside both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? We know that the show’s schedule can be a little confusing. The franchise airs for a few weeks, goes away, and then eventually comes back for more. Some of the hiatuses are due to the producers needing more time to complete episodes behind the scenes; also, the network wants to make sure they have stories to tell during May sweeps.

Without further ado now, let’s go ahead and share the good news: There is more of the franchise coming! All three shows will be airing tonight, though unfortunately, these will be the last episodes that we end up seeing for a good while. There’s a hiatus coming until we get around to December, in part due to Thanksgiving and holiday specials.

We do think that we’ve set the stage enough in this piece. Let’s go ahead and offer up some more details from what you can actually expect to see…

Chicago Med season 8 episode 8, “Everyone’s Fighting a Battle You Know Nothing About” – 11/16/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Will, Crockett and Justin Lieu (a new first-year resident) try to facilitate a trans-organ exchange. Hannah and Nellie help a sexual assault survivor. Ethan and Archer treat a patient whose case could expose a fraudulent doctor. Grant and Maggie take a trip down memory lane. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 11 episode 8, “A Beautiful Life” – 11/16/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Det. Pryma asks for Severide’s help on a case involving explosives. Gallo and Carver clash after Gallo improvises on a call. Violet encourages Brett to start dating again. TV-14

Chicago PD season 10 episode 8, “Under the Skin” – 11/16/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : In an attempt to distract Intelligence from the investigation into his son, Chief O’Neal forces Voight and the team to handle a “dead fish case.” However, when that dead fish turns into a complicated heater case, Burgess is thrown back into difficult memories from her past. TV-14

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Med right now

What do you most want to see on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way that you will not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







