Is Nicholas Gonzalez leaving La Brea following the events of season 2 episode 7? It is fair to wonder at this point if the end really is here.

Yet, is it? His character of Levi opted to stay back in 1988 rather than jump into the sinkhole, and that leaves some major questions when it comes to the future of this world. Of course, it’s also pretty fair to bet that this was 100% the point. This is a show that clearly wants you wondering about a number of different things from top to bottom.

If you are hoping for 100% closure when it comes to Levi’s fate at the moment, though, you are going to be disappointed. That’s something we can say with full-on clarity. In a new interview with TVLine, here is what showrunner David Appelbaum said when asked about that very thing:

I don’t want to spoil anything. I want to leave that a surprise.

Appelbaum did also note that the entire back half of the season will be set in 10,000 BC, meaning that there are going to be fewer jumps around to various time periods:

Wanting to get home is not the only story that’s going on, but it’s a continuing goal for everyone, and during the same time there are going to be all the interconnecting character stories for the 13 series regulars. But trying to get back to 2022 is something they’ll never lose sight of.

The big struggle for all of us as viewers right now is going to be waiting until January, and we’ll just have to wait and see what the producers decide to do from here. There are most likely a number of twists still coming, and of course we have questions about Gavin and that vision he had!

We just don’t want to lose Gonzalez from another show; we already went through this with The Good Doctor.

Do you think we will see more of Nicholas Gonzalez as Levi on La Brea?

