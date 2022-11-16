American Horror Story season 12 premiere date hopes on FX

Following this week’s big finale on FX, what can we say about American Horror Story season 12? Is there a lot to hope for her already?

Well, we should really start out with the following: More episodes are 100% coming down the road! That was confirmed all the way back in January 2020, even before the start of the global health crisis and prior to the start of Double Feature. Technically, the show has already been renewed through season 13.

In a statement (per The Hollywood Reporter) at the initial time of the renewal, FX chairman John Landgraf had the following to say:

“Ryan and Brad are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series … We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years. AHS has showcased a wealth of award-winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall and Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of American Horror Story.”

What else can we say about season 12?

Unfortunately, not that much. If this season was any indication, this show has no problem keeping things under wraps for as long as humanly possible. We just hope that it will air at some point in the fall of 2023. This is something that the network likes to do most of the time; 2020 is really the only year we didn’t have a season.

As for the cast, we’re optimistic that Billie Lourd (pictured above) will continue to be a part of the franchise. Otherwise, we’re hoping for a mix of new and familiar faces.

What are you the most excited to see on American Horror Story season 12?

