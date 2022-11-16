Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Is filming almost done?

Are we getting close to a major milestone when it comes to Virgin River season 5? We know that the Netflix drama will be returning next year, and filming for the latest batch of episodes could be done in just a matter of days.

According to What’s On Netflix, production for the new season could be wrapping up on Wednesday. We know that within the TV world things can always change, so we’ll take somewhat of a wait-and-see approach when it comes to this.

It does make sense for the latest batch of episodes to be done soon, and for a number of different occasions. For starters, the cast and crew have been working for several months on end already, and we tend to think that everyone wants to be done before winter hits in British Columbia. Filming in those conditions is never all that easy.

So after filming wraps, what happens next? The answer to that is rather simple: The focus is put entirely on post-production as the team behind-the-scenes works tirelessly to get all of the episodes properly edited and ready to go. Given that Virgin River is a show without some wide array of special effects, we don’t think this process will take anywhere near as long as some other Netflix shows like The Witcher or Stranger Things.

Even with that being said, we still have a hard time thinking that we are going to be seeing new episodes at any point in the near future. The most likely situation right now is that the show comes back on the air in late spring or the summer — most likely July, given that this is the spot it has performed rather well in the past. Why correct something that clearly is not broken?

