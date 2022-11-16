Heels season 2 premiere date: Stephen Amell offers update

Are we going to be getting some more news on Heels season 2 in the near future? We know that this has been a pretty long wait already. Filming has been done for several months already and at this point, it is mostly all about Starz finding the right spot in which to air it.

While the folks at the network have yet to comment on anything as of yet, we do have a little more insight courtesy of series star Stephen Amell. In a new interview with nbd_elemirate while at PopCon, he indicates that the show could have technically come out right about now. However, it’s looking more like it will release early next year. Does this mean there’s a good chance it could be paired with BMF? Nothing may be 100% confirmed there as of yet, but it feels like that’d be a best-case scenario for the show. BMF is a pretty sizable hit and there’s at least a chance that it could help to support a show like Heels, which still feels like an undiscovered gem within the TV world.

Through the first season, Amell’s Jack Spade did what he could to keep the DWL afloat amidst a number of creative and financial challenges, and that’s without even mentioning the fractured relationship he has with his brother Ace. This is something the two will continue to take on in the second season, while also dealing with threats on both a local and a national level.

There are few shows out there like Heels that really capture the feel of local, independent wrestling and the hopes and dreams of people trying to make it back. You’ve got that part of the story, and then you are combining it with a family drama. If you can’t relate to the athletic part of this story, odds are you’ve at least known someone who has a difficult relationship with the rest of their family.

