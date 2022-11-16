American Horror Story: NYC episode 9, 10: Finale expectations

Tomorrow night on FX, you’re going to have a chance to see American Horror Story: NYC episodes 9 and 10 — and with that, the end of the story.

It’s still hard to accept that we are so close to the end at this point, and we mean that largely due to the way in which the network has aired this season. Getting two episodes a week has significant accelerated the timeline, and also made it where we have to approach a hiatus in relatively rapid time. We know already that the show has been renewed for a season 12, but there is no news as of yet as to what that season will be about or who will constitute the cast.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

So how will NYC conclude? The promo for the finale certainly suggests more death. Something could happen to Sam at what looks to be Theo’s funeral — the scene at the end of episode 8 seemed to represent his death. Henry notes in the promo that death comes for everyone, but it does seem to be coming for a few of these characters unnaturally fast. That is a reference to the AIDS epidemic that is lurking around every corner this season. Don’t be surprised if several more characters die and in the end, Big Daddy is unmasked as some sort of figure of fear, shame, or mortality. He could be an aggrandized version of Billy, who Sam and Patrick saw die out on Fire Island.

Will this season stick the landing?

We have some confidence, and we say that knowing that wrapping up seasons has not always been the franchise’s strength. Coven and 1984 did a great job with this, but there are plenty of others that have overcomplicated things to oblivion.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on American Horror Story: NYC, including over coverage for what’s next

What do you think we’re going to see on the American Horror Story: NYC finale tomorrow night?

Let us know below, and remember to stay at the site for more good stuff on the finale and also season 12. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







