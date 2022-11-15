The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 8: A Thanksgiving ‘Standoff’

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 8. So what is there to share about it now?

First and foremost, let’s begin with this: “Standoff” is going to constitute this show’s version of a Thanksgiving episode. Much of the story will take place on Turkey Day, and we tend to imagine the action and drama will take place around some characters celebrating the holiday. (Personally, we’ll admit that we’re surprised the series is even airing an episode next week, since the days before Thanksgiving can be somewhat of an uphill battle in the ratings.)

Beyond the setting, it does also seem as though we’re going to be seeing some Rookie characters turn up here, as well. For a few more thoughts, go ahead and read the official The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Standoff” – After a father and daughter are kidnapped on Thanksgiving, the team discovers a hostage situation involving police deputies. When the gunmen offer an exchange for the hostages, Simone is sent undercover by Garza, and Lopez arrives to help rescue Wesley. Meanwhile, Laura and Brendon search for a nanny cam that could reveal the identity of the kidnapper on an all-new episode of “The Rookie: Feds,” TUESDAY, NOV. 22 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

What’s coming after the fact?

First things first, we should note that there is an episode set for November 29. After that, don’t be surprised if we kick off the holiday hiatus that runs into the new year, where the spin-off will actually join the flagship show on Tuesday nights. This is a big experiment for ABC to see if they can draw a consistent audience for both shows airing them this way. Given that it has worked so well for One Chicago and NBC and FBI on CBS, we understand why they would try this out.

