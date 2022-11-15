NCIS: Hawaii season 2: When will Lucy Tara return?

Following last night’s NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode, we tend to think it’s fair to have a lot of questions about Lucy Tara. After all, is this character gone for some substantial period of time? Or, is she even gone at all?

If you missed our report yesterday, there is no evidence that Yasmine Al-Bustami is actually leaving the show. The actress has been confirmed already to appear in the January 2 crossover event, so there are questions as to how that comes about. Maybe she leaves her post at sea to assist with a case; or, maybe whatever communication she has with the team is done remotely. The producers could be checking in with her over the next few episodes and that’s another distinct possibility as well. (It seems as though there could be two more episodes, at least, before the crossover.)

So why bring about a twist like this right now? It is certainly a way to challenge Lucy as a character as she conquers some fears. It is something that she could feel she also has a certain measure of closure on after the fact. Is this going to be a test for her relationship with Whistler? We’re not sure that we’d call it that, per se. We don’t foresee this being an issue that is going to cause serious problems for either one of them. They will almost certainly miss each other, but we don’t think that this has to be some sort of major roadblock to their future. Kate seems more than supportive of her girlfriend doing this, and we think that they are on a good path.

The hard part of this twist as viewers is mostly going to be seeing Lucy away from not just Whistler, but the rest of the team for a good while. There’s no denying that there was a good dynamic with everyone at this point in the season; it’s possible this move from the start was designed to ensure that none of us feel too comfortable with anything.

