La Brea season 2 episode 7: Is Eve going to die?

Within the final minutes of La Brea season 2 episode 7 on NBC, the show absolutely set the stage for what lies ahead. In doing that, though, they also made us extremely concerned about the fate of one major character.

Could Natalie Zea’s character of Eve actually be killed off this season? What we know is that shortly before jumping into the sinkhole with his family, we saw Gavin have a vision of Eve with blood running down her head. It looked extremely dire, and clearly, this is something that is going to haunt the character for quite some time. He also straight-up lied to Eve about whether or not he had a vision when she asked. (Given that he makes a pretty distinct face upon such instances, we’re sure that she is going to have some major questions of her own about this for the next little while.)

What this vision means is that moving forward, we could see Gavin being even more paranoid when it comes to making sure that Eve is okay and in a position where nothing terrible could happen to her. The inherent problem with this, of course, is the simple fact that this is a dangerous world, no matter the time period. There’s potential that something bad could happen to her at just about any point.

We know that a lot of people out there probably wanted this episode to either bring you clarity or set up the endgame; we don’t think it did much in either realm. Instead, we’re left with just a new-found sense of fear, albeit with a little more information about some of the sinkholes themselves.

