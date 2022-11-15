La Brea season 2 episode 8 return date: The plan at NBC

Following everything that you get to see on “1988” tonight, are you curious to learn the La Brea season 2 episode 8 return date, or get a better sense of what the future will hold?

The first thing we really should do in this piece is rather simple: Issue a reminder that we’ll be waiting a long time to see what lies ahead. Tonight is the last episode of the calendar year, and the plan right now is for the high-concept drama to return on Tuesday, January 31. Not only that, but you are going to see a two-hour event on that night! Following this, the show will revert back to airing one episode a week until the end of the season.

For those who were not aware, the episode order for season 2 is longer than the first go-around, with there being fourteen episodes as a whole. According to The Futon Critic, the plan could be to close out the season with back-to-back episodes on February 28. That would open the door to some other programming on Tuesday nights through the rest of the season.

We don’t want to offer any spoilers here for those who are behind on the story, but let’s just say that you have plenty of time to catch up! We certainly hope that more viewers watch the show live and for those who don’t, there are some solid streaming options out there. This is one of those shows that 100% needs a season 3, mostly because the last thing we want to see with a show like this is no clear answers and then mass frustration after the fact. Since there has been no indication that season 2 will be the final one, there has to be some more story to tell after the fact here.

