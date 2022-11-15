Interview with the Vampire season 2 spoilers: Lestat’s future

What lies ahead for Lestat on Interview with the Vampire season 2? Based on the ending of season 1, we obviously know that the character is still out there. While Louis had ample opportunity to eradicate this character, he chose not to. After all, committing this act would also be stripping himself of his own identity. This relationship is complicated, and we’re sure that it will continue to be.

After all, does anyone else think that Louis and Lestat are going to spend all of season 2 totally separate from each other? That’s just a hard thing to accept or even think about.

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, Sam Reid offers up a tease as to what is going to be coming up for his character — though he doesn’t exactly specify if he will be following Louis and Claudia to Europe in the future:

“I will say, he’s still Lestat … He still has a flair for the dramatics. Whether or not he will be as violent, he’s still about the drama and for making things feel very intense. But I think it is only the beginning of his suffering.”

When it comes to Louis and Claudia…

One of the real questions at this point has to be whether or not the two can completely remake themselves following what happened in New Orleans. This is a chance for a new beginning, but what they have gone through is so dark and traumatic. This is not an easy thing to just forget about.

