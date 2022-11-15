FBI season 5 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Into the Fire’

Next week on FBI season 5 episode 8, you are going to have a chance to dive “Into the Fire.” Is that a reference to Maggie’s storyline? You can argue so, given that this is only her second episode back and yet, she could end up having to dive head-first into a terrorist group. This is about as daunting a mission as you are going to see, and it also serves as a reminder that in this line of work, there are no easy re-entry points. Instead, there are just dangerous cases where you have to take whatever is right in front of you.

For some more specific details as to what is coming up next, we suggest that you check out the full FBI season 5 episode 8 synopsis:

“Into the Fire” – When a deadly truck heist arms the killers with enough ammonium nitrate to construct a massive bomb, the team discovers a link to a terrorist group Maggie is working to infiltrate, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Nov. 22 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

By the end of this episode, we of course hope that Missy Peregrym’s character is even more settled into her role back with the team. We know that it can’t be easy after such a long layoff plus the trauma she has gone through. Yet, there’s no denying that she is brilliant at her job and should find a way to get better with each and every episode.

What’s coming after episode 8?

Here is what we can say at the moment. There is no installment set for November 29, as CBS is going to air some holiday specials. Beyond that, we’ll have to wait and see but hopefully, we’ll get a chance to see something more in December.

