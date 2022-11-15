Is FBI new tonight on CBS alongside both FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted? If you love this franchise, then you know we’ve been waiting for a while to see all three of these shows on the air in their normal timeslots.

Luckily, tonight the wait is 100% over. The flagship show will bleed over into the two spin-offs; not only that, but Missy Peregrym is back on the flagship as Maggie Bell! We’re poised to get a lot of exciting stuff tonight, from action-packed cases to personal stuff for a few agents — in particular, the aforementioned Maggie and then also Forrester over on FBI: International.

To get a few more details now on all three shows, all you have to do is look below!

FBI season 5 episode 7, “Ready or Not” – Maggie returns from medical leave in time to help the team investigate two homicides: a law student on track to attend the FBI Academy and a young man with possible gang ties. Also, an inadvertent revelation from Maggie causes OA to worry that she is rushing back into the job too quickly, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Nov. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: International season 2 episode 6, “Call It Anarchy” – Vo’s friend from the U.S. Navy calls in a favor to help find her missing nephew in Crete. Meanwhile, Forrester hangs back in Budapest to take care of personal business, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Nov. 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 6, “Patent Pending” – After a tech entrepreneur is abducted from a rave in Brooklyn and found bludgeoned to death at his estate in Connecticut, Remy and the team must dive into the world of psychedelics to find his killer, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Nov. 15 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

As a reminder…

You’re going to see new episodes of all three shows next week, as well! In general, it’s clear that we have a ton to look forward to across the board here…

