Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: Is this the timeline?

As we prepare ourselves for the Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere on Starz, what sort of timeline should we consider? Heck, what is the network themselves considering when it comes to the future of the greater Power universe?

We have over the past couple of weeks taken a look at various scenarios / possibilities based on the information we have and the confirmed schedule over the next several weeks. With that, we thought it’d be prudent to dive into potential dates a little further, and in a timeline sense.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Raising Kanan updates!

Note in advance: Nothing on the future of the Power franchise is confirmed, and we are operating in here on the assumption that Starz wants to air some of their 50 Cent-produced shows at separate times to maximize their subscriber retention.

January – The premiere of BMF comes on the air. There is no particular date just yet, but that will come in due time. We’ve theorized that the network wants people to see more of the documentary first, and we’ll see if that strategy changes in due time.

March – Unless Starz opts to premiere Ghost during the aforementioned show’s second season, this is the earliest that it could premiere. We’d love to be blindsided with an earlier announcement, but we’re not keeping our hopes up for anything right now.

May / June – Here is where things get super-interesting. Unless Starz opts to put Power Book IV: Force on the air the same time as Ghost, we could be waiting this long to see it. The one advantage the network has in doing this is simple: This will carry them through until close to the return of Raising Kanan in the summer / fall.

There are a number of other non-50 Cent shows that will be scattered in here also — think Heels, Hightown, and maybe the first half of Outlander season 7.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion on the future of Power Book II: Ghost right away

When do you think we’ll be able to check out Power Book II: Ghost season 3?

Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







