Cobra Kai season 6 renewal: Why wait for a reveal?

At the time of this writing, there is still (unfortunately) no official news regarding a Cobra Kai season 6 at Netflix. This is absolutely something we want to see changed down the road, and we are confident that it will be.

Just think about it like this: Why would the streaming service, in their right mind, not bring back a show they should consider to be one of their biggest overall hits? This isn’t something that makes a whole lot of sense and, for now, we tend to think that they are waiting for a very specific time to announce it.

Take, for starters, once the writers are officially back to work, or even when the cast and crew are gearing up for season 6. Or, who knows? Maybe there are talks about a two-season order or final-season plans, and they are waiting to make an announcement until a lot of the metaphorical ducks are in a row. Given how special this show is to so many people, they may want to create a big reveal that reflects that in a number of different ways. Even something as simple as a renewal can’t happen in some ordinary fashion.

We’ve said this before, but one of the reasons why Netflix may not feel a whole lot of pressure to announce a renewal is because they realize the show won’t be back for a rather long time. Think about it this way: We could be waiting until either late 2023 or early 2024, and they will probably have to space out whatever reveals they can over a lengthy stretch of time in there. This could be a hiatus that tests a lot of viewers’ patience, but because of the series’ cross-generational appeal, we also tend to think that it’s going to be just fine when the dust actually settles.

