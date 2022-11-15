Magnum PI season 5: Magnum, Higgins as a focus

To date, very little has been said officially about Magnum PI season 5 by NBC, other than of course a couple of important details. They’ve revealed that their revival of the one-time CBS show will be coming on February 19, and they also provided the first-look photo.

Is there anything that we can read into this Magnum – Higgins photo, beyond of course what is there on the surface? We do think this is a reminder of how Magnum PI is going to be presented at this point in its run. Obviously, Jay Hernandez’s character will remain at the center for most of the action, which makes plenty of sense given that Thomas’ name is in the show’s title. Yet, it’s also more of an ensemble show than ever, and a big part of it now is about the relationship between he and Higgins.

By “relationship,” we should note that we don’t just mean romantic. These two are equal partners in much of what they do professionally, and this photo isn’t meant to highlight anything romantic at all. As a matter of fact, Higgins looks to be questioning either something Magnum did, or an opinion that he has about someone else. This is a dynamic that will continue to be a part of the show, regardless of if the two start dating in an official capacity.

As we start to dip our toes into a season 5 promotional campaign in the next several weeks, we wouldn’t be shocked if NBC tries to emphasize just about every facet of the Magnum – Higgins relationship that they can. This gives new viewers a chance to see all the different dimensions that are there with this show, whether that be action, comedy, or of course potential romance. We also do think that at some point, we’ll get some more of TC and Rick thrown in here, as well — it’s largely a matter of when more so than if.

