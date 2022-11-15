American Horror Story: NYC finale run time: What to expect

After last week’s episodes were a little shorter than expected, what can we say heading into the American Horror Story: NYC finale on FX? Are we getting back to hour-long episodes?

If you head over to the official FX schedule page, then you can see that the final two episodes for the show’s 11th season are set to be an hour long each. This could always change, but we don’t think that the network is out to cut anything short at the very end of this story. There is a lot left to dive into here!

At the end of episode 8, after all, it felt all the more clear that it is the AIDS virus that is the real threat this season more so than Whitely or any other person or thing. It is a quiet, brutal killer and it has swept across the city without anyone having some sort of extended conversation about it. This show is set to be a metaphor about the inaction, fear, and heartbreak that went into this particular point in history, and that’s why it is tough to imagine that a completely happy conclusion is going to be coming at the end here. There could be some victories, including Gino working to get the word out and helping to raise awareness. However, that may not come until after a great deal of tragedy on the other side.

Just have some tissues on standby over the course of this episode; for now, it feels like the odds are pretty darn high that you’re going to need them.

