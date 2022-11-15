Blue Bloods season 13 episode 6 spoilers: Who blindsides Frank?

This Friday is going to bring Blue Bloods season 13 episode 6 to CBS, and it feels pretty clear already that things are going to be messy. Here’s the real question: How messy will things get?

Well, let’s just say that over the course of this episode, there are a few different feuds that you’re going to have a chance to see play out, starting with Frank and … Gormley? Yea, that seems a little bit random, but that’s what you’re going to see! At one point during “On Dangerous Ground,” Tom Selleck’s character is going to learn that a person within his own much-touted “dream team” is going to be interested in speaking at an event … one that he previously turned down. Why would Sid do that, given that he hates public speaking? This is certainly a good thing to wonder about at this point.

Of course, we don’t foresee that Frank and Gormley are going to have some sort of long-term issue, mostly because this is not the sort of show that does this sort of thing. More than likely they’ll get past it and at that point, we’ll see precisely what is waiting on the other side.

As for some of the other feuds you end up seeing in this episode, there’s going to be a big one between Danny and James that is tied to the two of them interfering with one another on a case. There’s also tension that stems from a certain part of Jamie’s new job — namely, the fact that there are big chunks of it that he has to keep secret from everyone. It goes so far against what we’ve seen from the Reagan family over the years, and this could be something that continues to be a sore spot for Jamie and Eddie. She’s realizing a little bit how this could force the two to focus on other things in their relationship besides policework … but it’s still nice to talk about it here and there, right?

