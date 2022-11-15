Len Goodman leaving Dancing with the Stars after season 31

We are one week away from the Dancing with the Stars 31 finale and now, we know there are big changes coming to the ballroom.

During tonight’s new episode on Disney+, head judge Len Goodman confirmed that at the conclusion of the season, he will be retiring from the competition. Len, alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, have been the cornerstones of this series from the beginning. They’ve brought so much insight, wit, and at times humor to the proceedings, and the idea of losing Len is still not an altogether easy thing to digest.

In a statement to People Magazine, here is just some of what he had to say on the subject of saying goodbye:

“Doing a live show you have to be at the top of your game and quick to react. And as one gets older, then things start to get more challenging … I haven’t fallen asleep or started dribbling yet on the show, so I thought it’s best to go before I start to do so!

“I will miss the California sunshine, working with my fellow judges and the camaraderie with everyone on the show … I’ll miss seeing the celebrities developing into dancers and I will miss being part of one of the most successful shows on TV.”

We know already that a season 32 is coming for Dancing with the Stars, so the show has a decision to make when it comes to their judging panel. They could easily bring in a new full-time judge with experience (a former pro could be a solid choice), or they could just continue forward with a three-judge panel, which the show had for so many seasons.

Hopefully, the finale will give us one last tribute to Len before he says goodbye, though we’re not altogether sure that he’d want that much fanfare. That doesn’t seem to be his speed.

What do you think about Len Goodman leaving Dancing with the Stars?

