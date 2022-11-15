New Amsterdam season 5 episode 8: Max’s romantic crossroads

As you get yourselves prepared for New Amsterdam season 5 episode 8 on NBC tomorrow night, you should go ahead and know this: There are hard choices ahead. In particular, hard choices for Dr. Max Goodwin when it comes to matters of the heart.

At this point, we do think it is very much clear that Ryan Eggold’s character is still struggling with what he wants out of his life. There are a lot of feelings he has for Helen, but if she doesn’t want to be with him or get married, he does have to face the idea that he needs to move on. This is what a lot of episode 8 could be about for him, as he tries to analyze what exactly it is he feels for Dr. Wilder.

Speaking to TVLine on this particular subject, here is what executive producer David Schulner had to say: “Their roads are going to collide in Episode 8.” He also added that just like he struggled with his feelings for Dr. Sharpe following his wife’s death, he could struggle now with his feelings for Wilder while still recognizing how he still feels for Helen:

“Life isn’t neat enough to have complete stops and starts, whether it’s in your personal life, your romantic life, your professional life. Everything bleeds into the next.”

What complicates things even more?

That’s pretty simple at this point: The simple fact that Helen may not be gone forever. It does still feel as though the character is going to be coming back, and it is largely a measure of when and also how. Will she have figured out what kept her from marrying Max in the first place? We’re going to be honest here: We still don’t really understand fully what happened there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to New Amsterdam right now

What do you think we’re going to see from Max on New Amsterdam season 5 episode 8, let alone the rest of the season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







