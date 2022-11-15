Euphoria season 3 premiere date: What will HBO consider?

It is crazy to think that we’re more than likely a year-plus away from Euphoria season 3 premiering on HBO, and we say that knowing season 2 has been over for months! This is of course the sort of thing that makes you wonder why the wait for production has to be so long … that is, until you remember that Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and some other cast members have so many other things on the go right now.

So when you think about scheduling, plus the complicated production and post-production cycle for a show like this, you start to wonder this: Does HBO not have all that many options when it comes to the time period they can bring the show back?

Let’s say that filming starts off in January — in theory, it is then possible that it would be able to be on the air a little later in the year. However, that’s assuming that everything runs super-efficiently and that HBO determines that’s a good window for the series in the end. While the option could be there, it is no guarantee; also, they know that the January timeslot works so well, given that it did back in season 2. They don’t have to split the show up for holidays if they air it in January versus mid-November or December, and they could see that as useful to them.

One other thing that HBO could consider? Putting season 3 on in January 2024 and then using it to build more into the launch of House of the Dragon season 2, which we think could premiere in the spring of that same year. It is not confirmed, but it is certainly a great thing to think about.

