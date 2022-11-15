The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: Will we ever see Hawaii?

As we prepare for the eventual premiere of The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 on Hulu, of course there are interesting horizons that we could explore. Take, for example, Hawaii — whether it be the actual place or what it represents.

Based on the ending of season 5, this is the destination for both June and Serena as they attempt to flee Canada. There are multiple steps they’d need to take before getting out to the islands, and of course there is no guarantee it would happen. The place represents one of the last vestiges of America, which is ironic given that Hawaii also represents one of the last states to join the country in its current form.

Is Hawaii too much of an ideal, though, for a show like this? That is what we’re left to wonder as we await the new season. It is fair to remember that Elisabeth Moss’ character has never had things come easy for her on this show, and there is zero evidence that this will be at this point. We can easily see something cause both June and Serena to be stranded somewhere else, and also then have to interact with a wide array of other characters.

Perhaps the most important thing to remember is pretty simple: If June and Serena did make it all the way out to Hawaii, it would displace them from the vast majority of the cast. At this point, we just have a hard time thinking that the show actually wants that. While we want there to be happiness for some characters, this is a particularly bleak story. There is no guarantee that is going to be coming for anyone.

