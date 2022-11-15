Succession season 4 premiere date: The Logan Roy factor

The road to Succession season 4 on HBO is going to be a long one. That feels at this point to be pretty much confirmed. With that being said, we do still have a good sense as to how the network is set to promote the show, and some of the stuff they will release between now and the spring, when the show officially comes back.

Let’s just say that in the end here, the focus will be almost entirely on Logan Roy. Given the character’s presence and also the twist at the end of season 3, how can you be surprised? He’s frozen out his children Shiv, Kendall, and Roman, and in their place is working with son-in-law Tom and also Alexander Skarsgard’s Lukas Matsson, the tech overlord who is getting set to acquire Waystar Royco.

The first teaser for the new season (read more about it here) had Logan front and center. Meanwhile, the first promotional photo (see above) is also all about Logan. Brian Cox is going to chew plenty of scenery over the next several months, so go ahead and prepare for that. Whenever a premiere date and official promo art are announced, it is fair to say that he will be at the center of it.

So how much longer is HBO going to wait to unleash some of this content? Unfortunately, we do tend to think we’re at least a month or two out. It makes the most sense to give a green light on a date when we get around to January, given that this is when The Last of Us is going to premiere after so much hype and attention over the past year. It makes ALL the sense in the world for the network to use one show to roll right over to the other.

What are you the most excited to check out when it comes to Succession season 4, especially for Logan Roy?

