Interview with the Vampire season 2: Jacob Anderson sets it up

One day removed from the season 1 finale over on AMC, of course we’re thinking about Interview with the Vampire season 2. How can we not? This is a show that is bringing so much drama to the table moving forward, especially when you consider Lestat’s fate and potential return.

So is it 100% confirmed that the vampire will find his way back into the picture, despite nearly dying in the season 1 finale? Let’s turn to series star Jacob Anderson for a few more answers.

In a new interview with E! News, Anderson does make it abundantly clear that you will see Lestat again in the story moving forward. He also suggests that Claudia and Louis will remain a focal point as we progress towards the next chapter of the story:

I think it’s safe to say that Claudia and Louis are heading for the European region of the world. They’re heading towards Europe.

What will the two find in Europe? That remains to be seen, and the same goes for whether or not we’re going to see tragedy or revenge come Claudia’s way. Her fate in the present-day timeline remains unclear, and while there may be some established source material out there, we can’t sit here and guarantee that the TV show is going to be 100% faithful. There could easily be a wide array of diversions and at the end of the day, we would say to prepare yourself for twists and turns accordingly.

Fingers crossed that the new season will come out at some point in 2023; following that epic twist with Armand, we’re very eager to see how things progress the rest of the way.

