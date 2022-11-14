The Cleaning Lady season 2 episode 9 return date over at Fox

Following what you see tonight on Fox, it makes sense to want The Cleaning Lady season 2 episode 9 return date. How could you not?

The first thing that we should really do here is make it clear that there is no installment next week — and yea, that’s frustrating. We’re so close to the end of this season! Why deprive us of some more good stuff at this point?

Ultimately, Fox has a plan for how they are going to wind this season down, and we do tend to think that they’re going to do so in a way that honors every single moment of Thony’s journey so far. Of course, we should also note that there is a reasonably good chance that the rest of the ensemble won’t be together again by the end. This has already shown itself to be a series completely and utterly unafraid to kill people off, so easily they could do that again at just about any moment. We are already trying our best to prepare for that accordingly.

So is there a good chance that we will eventually get a season 3 on the other side of all of this? We’re doing our best to be hopeful, but also recognize that nothing here is all that guaranteed. The show is down more than 25% in the 18-49 demographic in live ratings versus season 1, and that does at least make us wonder if it is a little more on the bubble. Sure, some of this could be compensated for when the streaming and DVR ratings come into play later, but to what extent?

What we’re trying to say in the end here is pretty simple, and that is not to take any more of this particular story for granted.

