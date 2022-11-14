9-1-1 season 6 episode 9 return date at Fox: ‘Red Flag’

If you are curious to learn the 9-1-1 season 6 episode 9 return date at Fox, or get some more insight as to what could be coming, we are here to help!

So where do we begin? We suppose the best place to start here, unfortunately, is by getting some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode on the air next week. Instead, it appears as though the show is returning on Monday, November 28 with a story titled “Red Flag.” We tend to think that there will be a few different surprises thrown in here, especially when you consider where we are right now in the season and the fact that a holiday break is going to be here in the near future.

The most important thing, hiatus or no hiatus, is that this show continues to chug along both creatively and commercially. While we know it is not necessarily the cheapest show to make and Fox the network no longer has full studio ownership of it, we do remain hopeful that it’s going to be back for more down the road. The biggest thing that we can hope for is just that we continue to get a great combination of intense storylines and then also opportunities to get to know the characters better. Isn’t that what we should hope for at the end of the day?

Now, let’s just go ahead and hope that there are some more great details out there soon about what’s coming. We’d love to sit here and say that there are happy, cheerful moments coming for the entire ensemble, but that isn’t always what this show is about. Instead, the name of the game appears more to be almost-constant turmoil…

