Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 13: Who are Ency & Lindsey?

Tonight on Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 13, you are going to see some new contestants find their way to Paradise. We already wrote about Mara so now, let’s transition over to Ency and Lindsey for a moment.

So who are they? We don’t mean this in a disparaging way in the slightest. There are just so many people on this season, and it’s hard for anyone to sit back and remember reality TV contestants who were around several months ago. Both Ency and Lindsey (who will be appearing at some point tonight) were a part of Clayton’s season. Lindsey actually lasted for a few episodes! Yet, the lion’s share of air time early on was devoted to Shanae and all of the drama around her. A few people got lost in the shuffle.

Unfortunately, these two are probably again going to get lost here. They are arriving so late in the season and because of that, they will have very little opportunity to make their presence felt.

Below, you can check out the Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 13 synopsis with additional insight all about what lies ahead:

“813” – It’s a somber day in Paradise with everyone reeling from Rodney and Eliza’s emotional departures, but three new beachgoers arrive hoping to turn things around. First up, Mara heads out on a saucy date with one of the twins; then, Ency and Lindsey select two lucky guys for a double date, which doesn’t go to plan. Later, the couples get some much-needed one-on-one time to discuss their futures as the end of Paradise and the possibility of engagement draw near on “Bachelor in Paradise,” MONDAY, NOV. 14 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

By the end of this episode, it is our hope that we can see a little bit more about which relationships are going to last. For now, that is our hope.

