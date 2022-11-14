Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? There is a chance that you saw promotion previously for the 100th episode of the show. This is a big celebration of all the work Freddie Highmore and the rest of the cast have done over the years.

Unfortunately, this is where the bad news does come into play here: While this episode is still coming, it is not happening at the time in which we previously expected it. The network has officially delayed this episode until Monday, November 21 to make way for an interview with former Vice President Mike Pence. While it is rare to see an episode pushed back this close to it arriving, this does have a tendency to happen here and there.

So what are we missing out on tonight? Below, you can check out the full The Good Doctor season 6 episode 6 synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:

“Hot and Bothered” – In the midst of a heatwave, Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Danica Powell are at odds when it comes to their patient’s surgery. Their heated stalemate tests Shaun’s patience and his willingness to compromise. Meanwhile, when the hospital loses power, Lea and Dr. Aaron Glassman are forced to come up with a quick solution or risk a total shutdown that could risk patients’ lives on the 100th episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, NOV. 21 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

By the end of this episode, it is our hope of course that we’re going to have a better overall sense of what the future could hold for several characters across the board. We know that there is a long way to go still in this season, and if there is any silver lining to the hiatus tonight, it is one fewer week of repeats later. This should have almost no impact on the actual episode count down the road.

