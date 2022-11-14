Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 spoilers: Kelly Reilly on ‘threats’

Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 is coming to Paramount Network this weekend and from the get-go, there is one thing you should prepare for: Trouble. Also, remember that this said trouble can appear in many forms. It is possible that lives could be on the line, just as it’s also reasonably possible that we could be seeing the ranch crumble under the weight of all the threats coming at it.

Even though John Dutton may be the Governor of Montana, one thing remains abundantly clear: He can only do so much. That is a big part of what we’ve seen so far, and that will course through the remainder of the season.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for new Yellowstone videos!

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, actress Kelly Reilly (who plays Beth) indicated the ranch could be in more jeopardy than anyone is even aware of right now:

…I think it’s really in danger. And can we stop the fire? I mean it’s already on. That’s one of the things when we’re filming out in Montana, every summer there are fires everywhere and it just feels like there’s sort of this ominous quality of nature. We’re worried about the whole ranch being turned into a cement city, people taking it and it all being about money and losing this way of life. But there seems to be this other force of nature, literally a force of nature that is in coming toward them. Beth doesn’t know, and I think she’s worried whether or not that’s a symbol, like you said, or whether that’s really a threat. Threats are coming from every angle this year.

One of the things that John and Beth have to also remember that the mere act of him being Governor will add to the list. There is nowhere to hide, and in addition to all of the old enemies he already has, there’s probably a good chance coming up that he’ll make new ones.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 on the Paramount Network?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates on the series. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







