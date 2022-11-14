The White Lotus season 2 episode 3: Are Ethan, Harper in danger?

As we find ourselves coming out of The White Lotus season 2 episode, absolutely we have a lot to think about. Take, for example, the future of Harper and Ethan, who may have done the worst choice ever going on this trip.

After all, they are clearly uncomfortable with the things going on around them, even if they may have been in a bit of a rut beforehand. Harper found herself spending the night away from her husband, mostly because Daphne wanted to toy with Cameron and be elusive. Meanwhile, Cameron got Lucia and Mia involved with their dinner and the celebration that came after the fact. While Cameron slept with Lucia, Mia and Ethan briefly kissed before Ethan indicated that he didn’t want it, leading her to walk away. He still crossed a line in his marriage in that moment, even if he was clearly pressured to embrace so much of the party life throughout the episode. A lot of this speaks to Cameron persuading him that he is somehow different, and that in rich-people circles this sort of thing frequently happens.

So what will the aftermath to all of this be? In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Will Sharpe indicated that there is a lot that could come out of the night Harper and Ethan spend away from each other, including some trust issues:

It definitely leads to more doubt and affects their trust. It leads to them questioning where they’re at and leads Harper to question whether she knows Ethan as well as she thinks she does, and Ethan is trying to work out who he is and who they are as a couple now that they’ve come into this money. How have they changed? Are they good people? Are they bad people? They both quietly judged Cameron and Daphne, but this is the beginning of both of them wondering, is there something more to this carefree way of thinking, their way of life? Maybe there’s something in it for them too.

The real question the two may have to ask themselves is this: Are Cameron and Daphne happy at the end of it all? Is this a pattern that is really worth emulating?

Related – Be sure to get some more updates when it comes to The White Lotus right away

What did you think about the overall events The White Lotus season 2 episode 3?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







