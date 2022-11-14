NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 8 spoilers: A look at ‘Curtain Call’

Are you curious to learn a little more about NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 8 following what we get tonight? Well, get prepared for “Curtain Call.” This could end up being the last episode for the month of November, but it seems as though it’s not going to be the final episode of the year. There should be at least one more coming in December and moving into the new year, there is the epic three-part crossover event on January 2!

What we are trying to say here is actually simple: There is a lot of good stuff to prepare for across the board if you really enjoy this franchise.

Before we go further, though, we suggest that you go ahead and check out the season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Curtain Call” – When a naval officer is murdered while moonlighting in community theater, the NCIS team recruits a familiar face to help lead them to a ruthless international killer. Also, Kai enlists Whistler to open an investigation into an old friend turned criminal, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Nov. 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Linc Hand returns as Charlie-1.

Of course, we’re always down to see a story where Whistler gets to work with a member of the NCIS team in a unique way. Let’s embrace that and see exactly where it goes! There is potential for a number of different twists and turns as you’ve come to know from this show over the past year-plus, let alone the franchise at large.

Also, it’s nice to have characters like Charlie-1 who the show can bring in on a fairly-regular basis. This adds a little bit too much to the overall tapestry, and isn’t there something exciting about that?

