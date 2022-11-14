The White Lotus season 2 episode 4 spoilers: The night before…

Are you curious to learn a bit more about The White Lotus season 2 episode 4? Well, there is another installment coming to HBO in a week, and it’s clear at this point that there is a TON to unwind.

When it comes to Cameron in particular, there is a lot that he’ll have to answer for when it comes to Mia and Lucia, who have been very-much active in the hotel despite Valentina not wanting them there. After everything Mia has gone through already, she’s contemplating hooking up with the piano player if that means getting an opportunity to sing. Cameron may owe the two of them some money, and we tend to think we’ve got a pretty clear picture at this point of who this guy really is.

As for Harper and Daphne, they may just need to piece together everything that happened the night before when comes to Ethan and Cameron. Harper in particular is struggling with this big, complicated identity crisis. Remember for a moment that she doesn’t come from money, and she’s being thrown in to this big, crazy world of wealth and ridiculous people and a total disregard for rules and so much more. This is a totally different role for Aubrey Plaza to make, given that she’s played often in the past the wild or super-offbeat character. She is usually the one breaking all the rules from the jump.

Remember, we still have to wait and see who is going to die at the end of all this, as that is not even remotely confirmed. At least we’ve got one more week to play that mystery out than season 1, right? Remember that there are seven episodes in season 2, and that does leave the door open to explore all sorts of strange possibilities with these people.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The White Lotus right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The White Lotus season 2 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







