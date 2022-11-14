Yellowstone season 5 premiere includes teaser for 1923 prequel!

In the midst of tonight’s big Yellowstone season 5 premiere event on the Paramount Network tonight, we finally got a glimpse into 1923.

From the moment that this show was announced, we knew that there was going to be a ton of hype all around it. Just remember for a moment here what we’re looking at: An origin story starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, and one that serves as a follow-up to 1883 in a pretty significant way.

If you missed it, this series “will explore the early 20th century when [diseases], historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home.” (For those wondering, the Great Depression hit Montana a little bit earlier than some other parts of the country.) We know that there are a LOT of problems coming the way of this family, who is still really trying to build their empire to what we see today.

If you had over to the link here, you can see a great deal crammed into just thirty seconds and it is pretty darn exciting from start to finish. Given that 1883 was one of the biggest shows in the history of the Paramount+ streaming service, we absolutely think that’s going to be the case here, also. It is important to remember that Ford and Mirren were brought on board expecting this to deliver some huge numbers.

We feel like it’s already pretty darn assured that 1923 is going to get plenty of promotion; don’t be shocked if there are some teases included throughout everything you see over the next few weeks. This show will start off on Sunday, December 18, and should give everyone a program to dive into during the Yellowstone season 5 hiatus.

