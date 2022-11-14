Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS, back with season 2?

Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? We know that the series has been off the air since October 24, but is that now at an end?

Well, if you are reading this article right now, we’re happy to be handing some good news in your direction! You are going to be seeing the spin-off back in a matter of hours with a story titled “Vanishing Act.” On paper, this is going to be a very case-specific story that has a lot of fantastic stuff going on from start to finish … but you better believe that something deeper could be lurking underneath. After all, why wouldn’t we believe in that? This show always finds a way to sprinkle in some good stuff for the other characters, as well.

For a few more details about what’s coming tonight, check out the NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Vanishing Act” – When the mother of a young boy goes missing, the NCIS team sets out to find her and learns they aren’t the only ones searching for her, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Nov. 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Remember that this is not the only episode set to premiere over the rest of this month; we are also going to see one on November 21, and we hope to have more on that in due time.

If you missed it…

We are going to be seeing NCIS: Hawaii cross over both with the flagship show and also NCIS: Los Angeles in early January. Late last week CBS handed down a few more details all about that, and you can head over to the link here to learn a little bit more. We’ve already seen Tennant and some other people within the Hawaii team spend time with the main NCIS crew, but this is a chance to mix in some new faces, as well.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii right now

What do you most want to see from NCIS: Hawaii as it returns to the air tonight?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates coming that we don’t want you missing. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







