Is Quantum Leap new tonight on NBC? We’ve been rather lucky as of late to have a run of episodes going from September until now. Is it all over?

Well, let’s just say that this is where we bring some bad news into the equation: For the first time this season, we’re into a hiatus … and this is going to be one that lasts a while. What you saw with Ben last week is going to keep you guessing until we get around to January 2, which is when the show is currently set to return.

As for what the main story point is going to be moving forward, that does for the moment seem rather clear. We will be seeing Ben do what he can to figure out how him Leaping is tied to saving Addison; apparently, this is the reason that he took off from her and everyone else at the project. There aren’t many other details right now, so this is the jumping-off point (metaphorically speaking here) for everything else that is coming.

Given that a good chunk of this Quantum Leap has been a love story between these two characters, we can’t say that we’re altogether shocked with where things are going; we just hope that it ends in a way that allows for a reunion!

One other thing we know at present

There is a full season already ordered at the network! This takes at least some of the pressure off as we watch at least the next several episodes. Of course, said pressure could easy return once we get around to the end of the season and we haven’t heard if it is coming back for a season 2 or not. It definitely feels like there’s a LOT of potential for more interesting stories, and we also still hope that at some point, Scott Bakula changes his mind about appearing.

