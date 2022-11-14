The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: 2023 hopes

Is there at least a decent chance that The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 could premiere at some point in 2023? If nothing else, this is something worth talking about mere days away from the finale on Hulu.

We should note that, at the time of this writing, Bruce Miller and the writers are at least trying to look towards the future — that includes not just the final season of this show, but then also an adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s The Testaments. Because the team has known for a while that they’d be getting another season, that affords them the chance to plan ahead to a certain extent.

What all of this planning does at this point is allow production to start on the final season at some point next year. Now, whether or not we get to see said episodes in 2023 depends on the timing of production. We’ve grown somewhat conditioned over the past few years to think that streaming shows take about 14-16 months to produce. That could lead to new episodes arriving at the start of 2024. However, we can’t rule 2023 out due to the advance planning here, plus the fact that this show doesn’t have the special effects of The Boys, House of the Dragon, or one of those other high-profile releases that require a lot of work behind the scenes to pull off.

Odds are, we’ll probably have a better sense of the season 6 plan come spring or summer, when we are better able to assess production. However, you can’t fault us for trying to look ahead here and think about some of what the future could hold. It’s a credit to what this show gives us!

