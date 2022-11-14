Interview with the Vampire finale: Is Lestat really dead?

For everyone out there who has watched the finale of Interview with the Vampire, it’s understandable to have some big questions. It is also fair to remember that we are only one part of the way through this story. Louis has already underwent so much pain, loss, and trauma, and it feels fair to speculate that more will be coming up down the road.

Of course, much of the reason for this is tied to the fate of Lestat, who was seemingly killed close to the end of the finale, the end result of Claudia’s plan. (Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for the finale, which has already streamed on AMC+.)

As we approached the end of this all-important episode, it felt reasonably clear that the man responsible for turning Louis was gone. However, this show has clearly established how hard it can be to truly eliminate a vampire like this from the world. Louis did not set Lestat’s body ablaze — hence, why we saw the scene near the end of the episode suggesting that he may still be out there.

The surprise with Lestat was just one of many, as the final section with Daniel Molloy also revealed that Rashid is so much more than he first revealed. Not only is he a vampire, but he is the extremely powerful Armand, and also presumably the love of Louis’ life. Don’t you think that this relationship will be well worth exploring? There are so many questions now when it comes to him, Lestat, Claudia, or what other adventures await all of these characters now. The hard part will be quite simple: Having to wait for them.

