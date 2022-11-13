Dancing with the Stars 31 semifinals: Who will make it to finale?

As we prepare ourselves for tomorrow night’s Dancing with the Stars 31 semifinal show, there is so much for us to think about! Take, for starters, who will be eliminated next on the way to the epic finale.

If you look at the remaining six performers, one elimination feels just about inevitable: Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater. They’ve been in danger before and while Trevor has had some standout moments, his routines have been a tad more uneven than some of the other celebrities remaining.

Yet, this is where you have to remember that there is a DOUBLE elimination tonight, and what happens to Donovan is really just a piece of the overall puzzle. Someone else will have to be sent out, and there is a real mystery when it comes to who it will be. Consider the remaining five Stars: Wayne Brady, Gabby Windey, Shangela, Daniel Durant, and Charli D’Amelio. They’ve all been relatively safe for the bulk of the season.

If we are to go based on performances all season long, then you have to guess that either Shangela or Daniel will be the second celebrity eliminated alongside Trevor. We’ve thought for a good while that Gabby, Charli, and Wayne are the three favorites to win the show, and we continue to think that one of them will end up getting the Mirrorball Trophy.

Ultimately, what is exciting about the episode on Monday is that it’ll be the first time to really gauge how the audience feels about some of these people. The performances that we see during the show really could be what ends up determining the final result. Let’s just go ahead and hope that everyone brings their A-game.

